Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle thanks fans for supporting her father (Video)
News photo Nesco Media  - Yul Edochie’s daughter Danielle Edochie has expressed her gratitude to fans for supporting her father. In a video the actor shared on his Instagram page, he thanked his fans for loving him and supporting him.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle thanks fans for supporting her dad See Naija:
Popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle has expressed her gratitude to fans for supporting her father The proud father shared a video on his Instagram page where he thanked his fans for loving him and supporting him.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info