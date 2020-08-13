Post News
Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with filming equipment worth millions of Naira after their viral remake of Money Heist Trailer!!! (Photos)
Laila Blog
- Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with filming equipment worth millions of Naira after their viral remake of Money Heist Trailer!!! (Photos) Netfix has gifted the popular Nigerian teen comedians, Ikorodu Bois, some hi-tech ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Popular mimickers, Ikorodu Bois, have taken to their official Twitter page to appreciate Netflix for sending them film production equipment.
360Nobs.com:
Nigerian Internet sensation popularly called ‘Ikorodu Bois’ have gotten surprise movie making equipment from Netflix. Recall that Ikorodu Bois had recreated the trailer for Netflix’s movie ‘Extraction’ and this had elicited reactions from Chris ...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ikorodu Bois, the 3 brothers and cousin Babatunde Sanni, 23, Muiz Sanni,15, Malik Sanni, 10 and their cousin Fawas Aina, 13 who remake scenes and trailers blockbuster movies from around the world yesterday got a joyful gift from Netflix presented by ...
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with filming equipment worth millions of Naira after their viral remake of Money Heist Trailer!!! (Photos) Netfix has gifted the popular Nigerian teen comedians, Ikorodu Bois, some hi-tech ...
Naija Diary:
Nigerian teen comedians, Ikorodu Bois, have received surprise gifts from popular movie streaming platform, Netflix. Recall weeks ago, the comedians posted a trailer remake of American action-thriller film, Extraction on Twitter. The video which went ...
GL Trends:
Netflix buys Ikorodu Bois with movie-making gadgets (Video) Netflix buys Ikorodu Bois with movie-making gadgets (Video) The Popular Nigerian comedians, Ikorodu Bois, on Wednesday received surprise gifts from Netflix. Recall the online comedy group who ...
Lasgidi Reporters:
Popular Nigerian comedians, Ikorodu Bois, on Wednesday received surprise gifts from Netflix. Recall the online comedy group who creatively mimicked actions from movies were invited to the United States by Russo Brothers, co-producers of American action- ...
