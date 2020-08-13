Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with filming equipment worth millions of Naira after their viral remake of Money Heist Trailer!!! (Photos)
News photo Laila Blog  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Netflix surprises Ikorodu Bois with filming equipment worth millions of Naira after their viral remake of Money Heist Trailer!!! (Photos) Netfix has gifted the popular Nigerian teen comedians, Ikorodu Bois, some hi-tech ...

6 hours ago
Netflix Gifts Ikorodu Bois Film Production Equipment Information Nigeria:
Popular mimickers, Ikorodu Bois, have taken to their official Twitter page to appreciate Netflix for sending them film production equipment.
