Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
Protesters defy Ndokwa East chair, insist ‘Agip must go’
Vanguard News
- By Emma Amaize CHAIRMAN of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Juan Ameechi has arrived the scene of an ongoing protest by youths and women of Ndokwa ethnic nationality, pleading with them to lift the siege to the KwaleAsaba expressway.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
TVC News:
People of Ndokwa ethnic Nationality have blocked the Ughelli-Asaba road in protest of marginalisation from participation in marginal oilfield bidding process and other issues.
The Street Journal:
Protesting Ndokwa youths and womenBy Emma Amaize YOUTHS and women of Ndokwa ethnic nationality protesting alleged neglect by the Federal Government, this morning, at Kwale, Delta State, shut down the Federal Government-owned KwaleAsaba expressway in ...
Within Nigeria:
Following the peaceful protest that was embarked upon earlier today by Youths from Ndokwa East local government area of Delta state over neglect by both Fedearl and State government, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, briefed newsmen ...
