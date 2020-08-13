Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Protesters defy Ndokwa East chair, insist ‘Agip must go’
News photo Vanguard News  - By Emma Amaize CHAIRMAN of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Juan Ameechi has arrived the scene of an ongoing protest by youths and women of Ndokwa ethnic nationality, pleading with them to lift the siege to the KwaleAsaba expressway.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Oilfield bidding: People of Ndokwa protest alleged marginalisation TVC News:
People of Ndokwa ethnic Nationality have blocked the Ughelli-Asaba road in protest of marginalisation from participation in marginal oilfield bidding process and other issues.
Ndokwa youths, women shut down federal road in Delta over alleged neglect The Street Journal:
Protesting Ndokwa youths and womenBy Emma Amaize YOUTHS and women of Ndokwa ethnic nationality protesting alleged neglect by the Federal Government, this morning, at Kwale, Delta State, shut down the Federal Government-owned KwaleAsaba expressway in ...
Kwale/Asaba Expressway: Police deploy men to disperse protesters, remove barricades Within Nigeria:
Following the peaceful protest that was embarked upon earlier today by Youths from Ndokwa East local government area of Delta state over neglect by both Fedearl and State government, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, briefed newsmen ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info