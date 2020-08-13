Post News
News at a Glance
Kano court sentences man to death for raping minor
The Guardian
- An upper Shariah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano metropolis on Wednesday sentenced one Mati Abdu to death by stoning for raping a 12=years-old girl.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
An Upper Sharia court in Kofar Kudu, Kano state sentenced a 70 year old man to death by stoning after he pleaded guilty to defiling a 12 year old girl on Wednesday, August 12.
The Trent:
An Upper Shari’a Court in Kano, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, sentenced a 60-year-old man, Mati Abdu, to death by stoning after his conviction for raping a 12-year-old girl.
Today:
An Upper Shari’a court in Kano, on Wednesday, sentenced a 70-year-old man to death by stoning.
The Will:
LS, August 13, (THEWILL) – An Upper Shari’a court in Kano, on Wednesday, sentenced a 70-year-old man to death by stoning.
My Celebrity & I:
An Upper Shari’a court sitting at Kofar Kudu in the ancient city of Kano has sentenced one Mati Audu, a 70-year-old man, to death by stoning after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old girl.
GL Trends:
Kano court sentenced 60-year-old-man to death by stoning Kano court sentenced 60-year-old-man to death by stoning A Sharia court in Kano state has sentenced an elderly man to death by stoning for raping a minor.
Lasgidi Reporters:
A man identified as Mati Abdu, has been sentenced to death by stoning for raping a minor in Kano State. The Upper Shariah Court sitting in the state sentenced Mati, 60, who hailed from Farsa village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state, after ...
