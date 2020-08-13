Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano court sentences man to death for raping minor
News photo The Guardian  - An upper Shariah Court sitting at Kofar Kudu in Kano metropolis on Wednesday sentenced one Mati Abdu to death by stoning for raping a 12=years-old girl.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

70 year old man sentenced to death by stoning for raping a 12 year old girl Yaba Left Online:
An Upper Sharia court in Kofar Kudu, Kano state sentenced a 70 year old man to death by stoning after he pleaded guilty to defiling a 12 year old girl on Wednesday, August 12.
60-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Raping 12-Year-Old Girl In Kano The Trent:
An Upper Shari’a Court in Kano, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, sentenced a 60-year-old man, Mati Abdu, to death by stoning after his conviction for raping a 12-year-old girl.
Today:
An Upper Shari’a court in Kano, on Wednesday, sentenced a 70-year-old man to death by stoning.
Rape: Kano Shari’a Court Sentences 70-Year-Old Man to Death By Stoning The Will:
LS, August 13, (THEWILL) – An Upper Shari’a court in Kano, on Wednesday, sentenced a 70-year-old man to death by stoning.
Rape: Kano Shari’a Court Sentences 70-year-old Man To Death By stoning My Celebrity & I:
An Upper Shari’a court sitting at Kofar Kudu in the ancient city of Kano has sentenced one Mati Audu, a 70-year-old man, to death by stoning after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old girl.
Kano court sentenced 60-year-old-man to death by stoning GL Trends:
Kano court sentenced 60-year-old-man to death by stoning Kano court sentenced 60-year-old-man to death by stoning A Sharia court in Kano state has sentenced an elderly man to death by stoning for raping a minor.
60-year-old man to be stoned to death for raping minor in Kano Lasgidi Reporters:
A man identified as Mati Abdu, has been sentenced to death by stoning for raping a minor in Kano State. The Upper Shariah Court sitting in the state sentenced Mati, 60, who hailed from Farsa village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state, after ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info