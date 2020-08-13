Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Comedy Video: Broda Shaggi ft. Eniola Badmus & Monalisa Stephen – Settling The Fight
News photo GL Trends  - Popular Instagram comedian Broda Shaggi is back with a new comedy skit titled BRODA SHAGGI SETTLES TONTIRIN | ENIOLA BADMUS | MONALISA STEPHEN MARRIAGE See: Comedy Video: Twyse – Testimony Time Broda shaggi is a popular Instagram comedian known for his ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info