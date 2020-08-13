Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What Femi Fani-Kayode said as daughter joins Black Lives Matter protest (Photo)
News photo Emperor Gist  - Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a picture showing his daughter at a Black Lives Matter Protest.Taking to Instagram, Femi Fani-Kayode shared a picture of his daughter dressed in black with a fist in the air which is a ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

What Femi Fani-Kayode said as daughter joins Black Lives Matter protest (Photo) Kemi Filani Blog:
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a picture showing his daughter at a Black Lives Matter Protest. Taking to Instagram, Femi Fani-Kayode shared a picture of his daughter dressed in black with a fist in the air which is a ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info