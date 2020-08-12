Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – 22Yrs Old Singer, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu Accused Of Blasphemy Chained In Underground Prison
Salone  - The 22 year old singer in Kano state,Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, who was sentenced to death for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad is allegedly chained in an underground prison in the state.

6 hours ago
Oh No! See What Has Happened To Kano Singer Since He Was Sentenced To Death For Blasphemy Tori News:
A young musician who was sentenced to death by a court in Kano for blasphemy has been in chains in an underground prison.


