WOW !!!: 11 Year Old Nigerian Ballet Dancer Gets Scholarship To NYC Dance School After Video Goes Viral
Salone  - The young 11 year old Nigerian boy went viral this summer when millions of people watched a video of him dancing ballet barefoot in the rain — and now the talented youngster has secured a scholarship to New York’s prestigious American Ballet Theatre.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

