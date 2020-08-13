Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Months after getting him a jeep, Toyin Abraham buys son a customized lambo and swing car to mark first birthday (photos)
Kemi Filani Blog
- Toyin Abraham, a famous Nigerian Nollywood and award-winning actress, is certainly one of the happiest individuals now as her son, Ireolouwa clocks 1 today.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Gboah:
Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham a.k.a World Best, is currently one of the happiest person as her son Ireoluwa turns 1 today.The Nollywood actress has already teasing her sons' day since yesterday but now the day has come and she has surprises ...
GL Trends:
Toyin Abraham buys son a customized Lambo to mark his first birthday Toyin Abraham buys son a customized Lambo to mark his first birthday The popular Nollywood, award-winning actress Toyin Abraham, is certainly one of the happiest mothers now as her ...
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham’s son is really living the life of a rich son after his mother purchased him a luxurious customized Lambo and swing car to mark his first birthday.
Naija News:
Two parents have been charge with manslaughter after they forgot their son in the car till he died.
More Picks
1
Nigeria Boosts Trade, Investment Insurance With ATI Membership -
Inside Business Online,
53 mins ago
2
Tenant in court over alleged threat to kill landlord -
NNN,
1 hour ago
3
ISIS/Al Qaeda infiltration of Nigeria: Security agencies “leaving nothing to chance,” says Armed Forces Spokesperson -
Global Upfront,
2 hours ago
4
Diezani, a senior Yahoo Girl, no different from Hushpuppi —Buhari group -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
