New Video: Acetune & Larry Gaaga – Closer
News photo Bella Naija  - Gaaga Muzik artist Acetune and the label frontier Larry Gaaga are here with the video for “Closer“. “Closer” is one of the singles off Larry Gaaga’s 6-track EP tagged “Love Zone“. Watch the video below:

4 hours ago
