Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen Ruth Ujah Engages Support Initiative For Underprivileged Children, Schools, Calls For Care and Interventions
News photo Nollywood Gists  - With constant cravings for care, love and affection by displaced and underprivileged children, a Nigeria-born Philanthropist, Humanitarian and Beauty Queen, Her Majesty, Queen Ruth Ujah has remained unconditionally involved and undauntedly committed to ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Another Source

Latest Telegram Beta Brings Video Calling Support on Android Tell-Force Blog:
Latest Telegram Beta Brings Video Calling Support on Android


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info