Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Evicted Housemate, Eric Reveals His Shirtless Appearances On The Show Was To Sell His Fitness Brand
GQ Buzz
- Evicted BBNaija housemate, Eric was sent home from the Big Brothee house during the second batch of evictions on the reality TV game show. Eric did quite a number of things that did not please the audience while on the show.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Eric has said he walked shirtless in the reality show to sell himself.
360Nobs.com:
Evicted BBNaija housemate, Eric has revealed why he exposed his body on National TV. According to Eric, he walked shirtless during his stay in the BBNaija house to sell himself. Eric said he wanted to show viewers he could transform people’s bodies.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Eric has made public cry out saying he has received nothing but hate since he left the house which he has found difficult to understand.
Black Berry Babes:
Evicted BBNaija housemate, Eric has revealed why he exposed his body on National TV.According to Eric, he walked shirtless during his stay in the BBNaija house to sell himself. Eric said he wanted to show viewers he could transform people’s bodies.The ‘ ...
Emperor Gist:
Eric who was evicted from the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show has said that he walked around without a shirt during the show so as to sell himself.Eric was evicted last week alongside Lilo. Both were the 3rd and 4th housemates to be evicted from the ...
Gist Lovers:
Evicted BBNaija housemate, Eric has revealed why he exposed his body whiles in the house knowing the whole Nigeria was watching him.
Naija Diary:
Evicted BNaija housemate, Eric has revealed in an interview with Pulse why he exposed his body on National TV. According to him, he walked shirtless during his stay in the BBNaija house to sell himself.
GL Trends:
BBNaija 2020: I have received so much hate – Eric BBNaija 2020: I have received so much hate – Eric The Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality TV star, Eric has cried out on the hate he has received since he left the house.
Tori News:
Eric, who was evicted during the live show on Sunday, told Ebuka that he wants a particular to win the show.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality TV star, Eric has cried out on the hate he has received since he left the house.
More Picks
1
Nigeria Boosts Trade, Investment Insurance With ATI Membership -
Inside Business Online,
54 mins ago
2
Tenant in court over alleged threat to kill landlord -
NNN,
1 hour ago
3
ISIS/Al Qaeda infiltration of Nigeria: Security agencies “leaving nothing to chance,” says Armed Forces Spokesperson -
Global Upfront,
2 hours ago
4
Diezani, a senior Yahoo Girl, no different from Hushpuppi —Buhari group -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...