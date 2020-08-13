Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: Maleek Berry – Sunshine (Visualizer)
News photo Top Naija  - Nigerian record producer and singer, Maleek Berry has released the visualizer to his new single titled, “Sunshine“. The song is lifted off his new project titled, ‘Isolation Room‘ released last week. RELATED: Maleek Berry – Balance ft.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info