Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Video: Coronavirus Pandemic: FG approves N8.5bn test kits for NCDC
News photo TV360 Nigeria  - Video: Coronavirus Pandemic: FG approves N8.5bn test kits for NCDC

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

COVID-19: FG Approves N8.5bn For Test Kits Leadership:
The federal government has approved the sum of N8.49 billion for the procurement of 12 items in various quantities for the testing of coronavirus pandemic by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire disclosed this ...
FG approves N8.49billion to procure COVID-19 testing Kits, others 1st for Credible News:
COVID-19: The federal government has approved N8.49 billion to procure 12 items in various quantities to strengthen the testing for COVID-19 by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The approval was given during the 11th virtual meeting of the ...
FEC Approves N8.49billion For 12 COVID-19 Testing Items Nigeria Newspaper:
FEC Approves N8.49billion For 12 COVID-19 Testing Items


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info