Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man in severe pains after spending 60K on ‘Kayan mata’ which failed to work (Video)
Emperor Gist  - A Nigerian man has cried out in severe pains after he bought “Do as I say” kayanmata for 60 thousand naira from an Instagram vendor and it didn’t work.According to him, the vendor assured him that the product is highly potent and will work well.However ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info