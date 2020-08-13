Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#Edo2020: Auchi confers `Itsemakhona’ title on Ize-Iyamu
News photo The Paradigm  - Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Edo governorship election has been honoured with the traditional title of `Itsemakhona’ of the Sacred Auchi Kingdom in Edo state.

3 hours ago
