Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See The Shocking Moment Lightning Struck A House During Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms (Video)
News photo Tori News  - Firefighters confirmed they were called to an incident in the area just after 8pm, report North Wales Live.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info