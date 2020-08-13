Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I’ll decide when to leave, Ozil tells Arsenal 
News photo The Punch  - Mesut Ozil insists he is the only person who will decide when he leaves Arsenal after the German star was frozen out by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. Ozil has not played for Arsenal since the coron...

3 hours ago
