Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
I’ll decide when to leave, Ozil tells Arsenal
The Punch
- Mesut Ozil insists he is the only person who will decide when he leaves Arsenal after the German star was frozen out by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. Ozil has not played for Arsenal since the coron...
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has admitted he is facing a difficult time at the club, but has resolved to stay until the end of his contract.
The Herald:
Arsenal forward Mesut Oezil on Thursday said he would see out his contract with the Premier League club which runs through the summer of 2021.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Mesut Ozil has said that he loves his current club, Arsenal and that the decision to leave the club will be his, despite being sidelined by current coach, Mikel Arteta. Since the return of football following the coronavirus, the German has not had a ...
Mojidelano:
Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil has declared that he will not be leaving the club before the end of his contract in 2021. He stated that he will “give everything” for the club and that his four-year deal should be respected by all parties.
Legit 9ja:
Mesut Ozil admits he’s been left frustrated by the way he was frozen out by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following the Premier League restart. And with a year to run on his Gunners deal, Ozil insists he plans to stay.
Naija News:
German playmaker, Mesut Ozil has claimed that he won’t be forced or rushed out of Arsenal, maintaining that he is ready to fight for a place in the team.
Lasgidi Reporters:
German midfielder, Mesut Ozil has said he is not leaving Arsenal. The midfielder’s future at the Emirate is the subject of speculation once again this summer after he was frozen out by manager, Mikel Arteta. Ozil announced he is staying at the club and ...
More Picks
1
Nigeria Boosts Trade, Investment Insurance With ATI Membership -
Inside Business Online,
58 mins ago
2
Tenant in court over alleged threat to kill landlord -
NNN,
1 hour ago
3
ISIS/Al Qaeda infiltration of Nigeria: Security agencies “leaving nothing to chance,” says Armed Forces Spokesperson -
Global Upfront,
2 hours ago
4
Diezani, a senior Yahoo Girl, no different from Hushpuppi —Buhari group -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...