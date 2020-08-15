Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No Sacred Cow In Corruption Fight – Lai Mohammed
Naija Loaded  - The Federal Government of Nigeria has affirmed that there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption and that being a serving member of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Leadership:
The Federal Government says there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption and being a serving member of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online No sacred cow in corruption fight ― FG The Federal Government says there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption and being a serving member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will not be a shield for any corrupt ...
The Eagle Online:
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this assertion on Thursday when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.
247 U Reports:
With three cardinal programs of PMB’s campaigned promises i. e Insecurity, Corruption and Economy, Nigerians expected effective and rebut fighting of Insecurity, Corruption and improved Economy in the country.


   More Picks
1 The Kashamu I knew - The Nation, 1 hour ago
2 UI lecturers, enmeshed in financial scandal, threaten to sue colleague - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
3 NYSC begins fumigation, rehabilitation of camp in Katsina - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Edo 2020: APC governorship candidate, Ize-Iyamu charges Ikpoba-Okha to clear 10 wards - Sahara Weekly Magazine, 2 hours ago
5 Delta approves 3 additional private schools for JSS exams - NNN, 3 hours ago
6 Late Buruji Kashamu's Son Finally Speaks Out Amidst Tears At His Dad's Burial. (Video) - Gboah, 3 hours ago
7 University Of Lagos And The Buffet Of Injustice By Emmanuel Afolabi - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
8 Protesters storm US Embassy over Kaduna killings - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 How To Achieve Pregnancy Despite Hyperprolactenemia, PCOS & Other Hormone Imbalance Problems- Fertility Expert, Abayomi Ajayi - Motherhood In-Style, 5 hours ago
10 About Muhammadu Indimi and his children - The Nation, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info