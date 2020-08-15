Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Aww! Couple express love for each other with expensive birthday gifts (Photos)
Yaba Left Online
- A South African couple has wowed netizens as they serve goals by showing that love must be reciprocated and is not just the duty of one person.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Within Nigeria:
A South African couple have demonstrated that relationship is a two-way street, where the man does all he can to please his heartthrob and the woman reciprocates.
News of Africa:
A South African wife has served couple goals with her husband after she gifted him a brand new Lamborghini Urus and he decided to reciprocate with a brand new Mercedes Benz G Class. The lady, Bongolethu Mzozo surprised her husband who is a South ...
Nesco Media:
A South African woman and her husband have served couple goals after she gifted him a brand new Lamborghini Urus and he reciprocate by buying her a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Class. The lady identified as Bongolethu Mzozo surprised her hubby who is a ...
FL Vibe:
Wife buys husband new Lamborghini Urus on his birthday and he reciprocates with a Benz A South African wife has served couple goals with her husband after she gifted him a brand new Lamborghini Urus and he decided...
Ofofo:
Source: Black Love OWN If you love Black love, then we know you love “Black Love,” the docuseries created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver that’s returning to OWN for a fourth season next month.
