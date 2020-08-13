Post News
Latest
Newspapers
User Posts
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
More Top News
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Video: FEC orders NSA to coordinate security concerns around illegal mining
TV360 Nigeria
- Video: FEC orders NSA to coordinate security concerns around illegal mining
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), to coordinate the erection of safe storage facilities for explosives to prevent the type of ...
The Trent:
The federal government will slash the allocation of states where registered mining companies are taxed by local and state governments, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has said.
Blueprint:
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday ordered the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to coordinate security concerns around illegal mining activities across the country.This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, ...
Today:
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to set up a special unit domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and coordinated by the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) to carry out ...
The Will:
LS, August 13, (THEWILL) – The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to set up a special unit domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and coordinated by the Office of National Security Adviser ...
More Picks
1
Nigeria Boosts Trade, Investment Insurance With ATI Membership -
Inside Business Online,
1 hour ago
2
Tenant in court over alleged threat to kill landlord -
NNN,
1 hour ago
3
ISIS/Al Qaeda infiltration of Nigeria: Security agencies “leaving nothing to chance,” says Armed Forces Spokesperson -
Global Upfront,
2 hours ago
4
Diezani, a senior Yahoo Girl, no different from Hushpuppi —Buhari group -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
