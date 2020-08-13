Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video: FEC orders NSA to coordinate security concerns around illegal mining
News photo TV360 Nigeria  - Video: FEC orders NSA to coordinate security concerns around illegal mining

3 hours ago
FEC to NSA: build secure storage for explosives The Nation:
By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), to coordinate the erection of safe storage facilities for explosives to prevent the type of ...
Nigerian Gov’t Slashes Allocation Of States Double Taxing Mining Companies The Trent:
The federal government will slash the allocation of states where registered mining companies are taxed by local and state governments, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, has said.
FEC orders NSA to check security issues relating to mining Blueprint:
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday ordered the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to coordinate security concerns around illegal mining activities across the country.This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, ...
Today:
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to set up a special unit domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and coordinated by the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) to carry out ...
FEC Directs NSA To Clampdown Illegal Mining Sites The Will:
LS, August 13, (THEWILL) – The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has directed the National Security Adviser (NSA) to set up a special unit domiciled in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and coordinated by the Office of National Security Adviser ...


