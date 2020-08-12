Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nine bedroom, 16 bathroom estate 'with a stripper pole'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved into their new home in California and photos of the property show it's a massive nine bedroom, 16 bathroom estate. The couple reportedly moved into the luxurious £11.1 million mansion which boasts a pool, ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info