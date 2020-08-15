Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATE – Marriage is the the biggest scam in Nigeria, EFCC has to arrest married people – Kemi Olunloyo
Salone  - Well known investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has said that she has never been married and will never be. The journalist took to her Twitter account to advise ladies to open their eyes and remain single.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


