SO SAD!!! 1 Killed As Suspected Cultists Clash In Delta State
Naija Loaded  - A 30-year-old man, Sholaye Timothy Mesarawon, has been attacked and killed by suspected cultists.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Authentic News Daily:
By; ONYEKACHUKWU MELUWA, Warri There was serious tension on Tuesday afternoon as a yet-to-be-identified man was killed as rival cult groups clashed in Usieffurun community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State. AUTHENTIC NEWS DAILY gathered that ...
Anaedo Online:
Sholaye Timothy Mesarawon, a 30-year-old man has been attacked and killed by suspected cultists.


