Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Daily Times
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
The father of 12-year-old boy chained for two years alongside animals in Kebbi has been charged to court
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The father of Jubril Aliyu, the 12-year-old epileptic boy who was chained and locked up in an animal stall for two years in Kebbi state, has been charged to court for cruelty.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Aliyu Umaru, the father who chained his 12-year-old son, Jibrin, for two years in Kebbi has been charged. DAILY POST earlier reported that the boy was chained in the stall of goats for two years after he lost his biological mother.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Police charge father of boy chained for two years to court in Birnin Kebbi Aliyu Umaru who chained his 12-year-old son with goats for two years has been charged to court in Birnin kebbi.
The Cheer News:
Nigeria Police, Kebbi has charged Mr Aliyu Umaru for cruelty for bonding his 12-year-old son Jibrin in the chain for two years.
Ripples:
The father who chained his 12-year-old child, Jubrin, in animal shelter for two years in Kebbi State has been charged to court for inhumane treatment. Kebbi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, revealed this in a statement.
Pulse Nigeria:
Authorities have rescued a 10-year-old boy from her stepmother who allegedly chained him alongside animals for two years.
Oak TV:
Nigerian boy chained with animals for two years finally rescued Watch Also: 44 days in EFCC Custody: Skitsmaker Adeherself shares her experience
More Picks
1
Nigeria Boosts Trade, Investment Insurance With ATI Membership -
Inside Business Online,
1 hour ago
2
Tenant in court over alleged threat to kill landlord -
NNN,
1 hour ago
3
ISIS/Al Qaeda infiltration of Nigeria: Security agencies “leaving nothing to chance,” says Armed Forces Spokesperson -
Global Upfront,
2 hours ago
4
Diezani, a senior Yahoo Girl, no different from Hushpuppi —Buhari group -
Ripples,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...