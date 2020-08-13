Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The father of 12-year-old boy chained for two years alongside animals in Kebbi has been charged to court
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The father of Jubril Aliyu, the 12-year-old epileptic boy who was chained and locked up in an animal stall for two years in Kebbi state, has been charged to court for cruelty.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Father who chained boy to animals in Kebbi charged to court Daily Post:
Aliyu Umaru, the father who chained his 12-year-old son, Jibrin, for two years in Kebbi has been charged. DAILY POST earlier reported that the boy was chained in the stall of goats for two years after he lost his biological mother.
Police charge father of boy chained for two years to court in Birnin Kebbi Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Police charge father of boy chained for two years to court in Birnin Kebbi  Aliyu Umaru who chained his 12-year-old son with goats for two years has been charged to court in Birnin kebbi.
Father Chains Son With Animals For 2-Years The Cheer News:
Nigeria Police, Kebbi has charged Mr Aliyu Umaru for cruelty for bonding his 12-year-old son Jibrin in the chain for two years.
Father who chained 12-year-old child in animal shelter charged to court Ripples:
The father who chained his 12-year-old child, Jubrin, in animal shelter for two years in Kebbi State has been charged to court for inhumane treatment. Kebbi Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafiu Abubakar, revealed this in a statement.
Cruel stepmother chains little boy alongside animals for two years (Video) Pulse Nigeria:
Authorities have rescued a 10-year-old boy from her stepmother who allegedly chained him alongside animals for two years.
Oak TV:
Nigerian boy chained with animals for two years finally rescued Watch Also: 44 days in EFCC Custody: Skitsmaker Adeherself shares her experience


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info