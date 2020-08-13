Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I will see out my contract at Arsenal, Oezil says
News photo Premium Times  - The 31-year-old said he was convinced he still had a role to play for Arsenal.

2 hours ago
NNN: Arsenal forward Mesut Oezil on Thursday said he would see out his contract with the Premier League club which runs through the summer of 2021.


