Falana petitions Ekiti CP over alleged rape of 16-yr-old groundnut hawker
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Falana petitions Ekiti CP over alleged rape of 16-yr-old groundnut hawker Chairperson of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, Mrs Funmi Falana has petitioned the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo demanding a prompt ...

2 days ago
Daily Post:
A non-governmental organization, Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, (WELA) has appealed to police authorities in Ekiti State to act appropriately in the rape case involving one of its female clients.
The Nation:
Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti A group being sponsored by Mrs. Funmi Falana, wife of the human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatubde Mobayo over alleged rape of a 16 -year old girl in the state.
Today:
Mrs Funmi Falana, wife of human rights crusader and lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), has petitioned the Ekiti Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatubde Mobayo, over alleged rape of teenage groundnut hawker.
The Street Journal:
Wife of the human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Mrs. Funmi Falana, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatubde Mobayo over alleged rape of a 16 -year old girl in the state.
DNL Legal and Style:
Chairperson of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid, Mrs Funmi Falana has petitioned the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr Babatunde Mobayo demanding a prompt investigation into the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in the state.


