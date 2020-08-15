Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

OBITUARY: Walter Carrington, American diplomat who fought for Nigeria’s return to democracy  
The Cable  - Diplomats the world over are known to always stay as neutral as possible in the face of power play and/or internal crisis rocking their host state, but surprisingly, Walter Carrington

2 days ago
Leadership:
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with his cousin, Arese Carrington, over the death of her husband and former United States (US) Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, who died aged 90.
Vanguard News:
By Clifford Ndujihe The National Consultative Front, NCFront, is mourning former Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Walter ‘Omowale’ Carrington, who it described as “our unwavering associate and honorary patron.” Carrington died, on ...
TVC News:
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, as Nigeria’s ‘Long Time Friend’ who was courageous.
The News:
By Joe Okei-Odumakin There are so many things that we will forever remember Ambassador Walter Carrington for.
The Eagle Online:
Fayemi said Carrington diligently served humanity in his lifetime using the instrumentalities of law, academia and diplomacy in his home country and other parts of the world where he worked.
Global Upfront:
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, describing him as a “long time friend of Nigeria and an astute and courageous diplomat.” President Buhari, in a statement ...
Gist Punch:
A former United States ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington, is dead.This was confirmed in a statement signed by his wife, Arese Carrington.He was aged 90.She wrote: “It is with a heavy and broken heart but with gratitude to God for his life of ...
Naija News:
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the death of the former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Walter Carrington. Naija News had earlier reported that Carrington was ...


