Ebonyi Bullion Van Robbery: Driver Narrates Ordeal
Leadership
- The driver of the bullion van driver conveying money from Enugu to a new generation bank in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital yesterday narrated his ordeal in the hands of the armed robbers who attacked the vehicle and killed four policemen.
6 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Edward Nnachi, Abakaliki The two drivers of the bullion van conveying money from Enugu State to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, last week, which was attacked by four armed robbers, on Thursda...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The two drivers of the bullion van conveying money from Enugu State to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, last week, which was attacked by four armed robbers, on Thursday narrated how they escaped from the robbers with the van.Recall that four ...
Naija News:
The drivers of the bullion van which were attacked in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, last week has narrated how they escaped from the four armed robbers.
