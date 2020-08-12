Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ebonyi Bullion Van Robbery: Driver Narrates Ordeal
Leadership  - The driver of the bullion van driver conveying money from Enugu to a new generation bank in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital yesterday narrated his ordeal in the hands of the armed robbers who attacked the vehicle and killed four policemen.

6 days ago
