Vanguard News:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is investigating an alleged attempt by two Lebanese nationals to smuggle 890,000 dollars (N338 million) out of the country
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A police officer accused of molesting a woman's corpse has been sued by her family for 'invading their privacy, inflicting emotional distress, and mishandling human remains.' A lawsuit filed on Tuesday August 11, in LA Superior Court by the deceased's ...
Today:
Independent Hajj Reporters, a civil society organisation that monitors and reports Hajj activities both in Nigeria and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ably led by the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King ...
Daily Nigerian:
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Singer Humblesmith sued by N-TYZE, former record label Barely 24 hours after Nigerian singer Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba popularly known as Humblesmith exited record label, N-TYZE Entertainment, he has been sued by the label.
Online Nigeria:
<!– 3 Nigerians indicted for attempting to collect $16.4m tax refund –> 3 Nigerians indicted for attempting to collect $16.4m tax refund Three Nigerians, Francis Nwabueze Iwuoha, 38, Oluwadamilare Gbenga Macaulay, 32, and Olufemi Oluwaseun Banjo, 37, ...


